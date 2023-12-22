SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Google search history for those in the Springfield area tops the trending list with ‘air quality near me.’

Massachusetts had several air quality alerts issued this year due to Canadian wildfires. The haze was visible across the state which can cause increased health problems in persons with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors.

To check the air quality near you, visit airnow.org, a service of the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

In addition, pawn shops, optometrist, rage room, and strawberry picking rank as the top trending searches near Springfield.

Rage room near me

If you’re looking for a rage room to take your holiday stress out on, Break Time Springfield, a Latina-owned business, opened in August. Participants can release stress or anger by breaking glass, mirrors, TVs, and even paintings on the walls.

Strawberry picking near me

Strawberry picking near me was also a top trending search across the U.S. Here in Massachusetts, strawberry picking in June was barely impacted despite the cooler-than-average spring and an increase in rainfall. For a list of pick-your-own local farms visit Mass.gov.

Not only is Red Rose Pizzeria in downtown Springfield a highest-rated restaurant for special occasions in western Massachusetts, but it is also the only place in the U.S. that topped the trending search in the area.

Entertainment

If you were looking for live entertainment this year under the search term “tour”, these were the most googled:

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tours, she performed at Gillette Stadium in May.

Renaissance World Tour, move over Taylor, Beyoncé was next to perform at Gillette Stadium in August.

The Celebration Tour, Madonna kicked off her tour in London with sold-out shows in October. The North American Tour began last Wednesday in New York. She is scheduled to perform at TD Garden in Boston on January 8th and 9th.

Bruno Mars at Park MGM, he performed two shows at the MassMutual Center in Springfield in June.

Unreal Unearth Tour, Hozier, an Irish singer has extended his tour in support of his album ‘Unreal Unearth’ into 2024. However, there are no shows scheduled for Massachusetts.