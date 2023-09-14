SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – BusinessWest and Healthcare News announced Thursday the Healthcare Heroes Class of 2023.

The Healthcare Heroes was created the honor those in the healthcare industry and shine a light on individuals who have gone above and beyond. This year is the seventh annual group of honorees.

Here is the Healthcare Heroes Class of 2023:

Lifetime Achievement: Jody O’Brien, Nurse, Urology Group of Western New England

Community Health: Cindy Senk, Personal Trainer, Owner, Movement for All

Emerging Leader: Ashley LeBlanc, Practice Manager of Thoracic Surgery, Nursing Director of the Lung Screening Program, Mercy Medical Center

Emerging Leader: Ellen Ingraham-Shaw, Pediatric Emergency Nurse, Baystate Medical Center

Healthcare Administration: Dr. Mark Kenton, Chief of Emergency Medicine, Mercy Medical Center

Health Education: Kristina Hallett, Clinical Psychologist; Associate Professor of Psychology, Bay Path University

Innovation in Healthcare: Gabriel Mokwuah and Joel Brito, Patient Safety Associates, Holyoke Medical Center

Healthcare Provider: Julie Lefer Quick, Nurse Manager, VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System

The Class of 2023 will be honored at the seventh annual Healthcare Heroes Gala on Thursday, October 26 at the Marriot Springfield in downtown. A limited number of tickets to the event are now available on the BusinessWest website.