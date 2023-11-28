CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s time to buy a Christmas tree! It may be more costly to get a Christmas tree this year but some sellers are doing what they can do to keep prices down.

The price of a live Christmas tree has gone up since last year for a couple of reasons. Warmer than average temperatures combined with a very wet summer made for an inconsistent growing season.

The inclement weather along with rising inflation and transportation costs makes it harder to buy a tree, whether you go with living or artificial. Jami Warner with the American Christmas Tree Association told 22News, “There really is no such thing as a bad Christmas tree, and we hope consumers start shopping now, if they haven’t already, to find the tree that best fits their needs.”

If you’re looking to get a real Christmas tree, this year on average you’ll spend $85 to 100. However, buying an artificial route could cost you double that. More than one in four people who bought artificial trees last year spent between $200 and $400, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.

While buying a live Christmas tree could save you money, it’s not as easy as just buying and putting it in your living room. Susan Lopes with Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery shared some helpful tips when buying a live tree.

“We ask you to go home and water it with warm tap water, fill your stand up with warm tap water and check it a couple times a day. Make sure your stand never runs dry. If you do that to the Christmas tree that you get here from Paul Bunyan’s, you could leave your tree up till Valentine’s Day if you want,” said Susan Lopes from Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery.

With many people spending hundreds of dollars on gifts, buying a live Christmas tree could cut costs while staying in the holiday spirit.

Lopes told 22News that the key to keeping her prices affordable was having great relationships with growers in the area.