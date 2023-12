CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is a religious holiday where friends and families gather together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. The Springfield Diocese will hold Mass on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day all across western Massachusetts.

From Adams in the northwest corner of Berkshire County to Brimfield in the southeast corner of Hampden County, the Springfield Diocese has released its schedule for when Mass will be held at each parish. You can find your local parish in the list below.

If you can’t attend any of the Masses, 22News will be airing the Christmas Eve Mass from the St. Michael’s Cathedral at 11:00 a.m. Christmas morning.

Adams • St. John Paul II Parish – Notre Dame Church, McKinley Square

Saturday, December 23, 2023 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent @ Notre Dame, Adams

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 8:00 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent @ St. Stanislaus Kostka, Adams 9:45 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent @ St. Mary of the Assumption, Cheshire 4:00 p.m. @ St. Mary of the Assumption, Cheshire 4:00 p.m. @ Notre Dame, Adams Midnight @ St. Stanislaus Kostka, Adams

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 Mass – 9:00 a.m. @ Notre Dame, Adams 11:00 a.m. @ St. Mary of the Assumption, Cheshire



Adams • St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission – Mission of Blessed John Paul II Parish, 25 Hoosac St.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent @ Notre Dame, Adams

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 8:00 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent @ St. Stanislaus Kostka, Adams 9:45 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent @ St. Mary of the Assumption, Cheshire 4:00 p.m. @ St. Mary of the Assumption, Cheshire 4:00 p.m. @ Notre Dame, Adams Midnight @ St. Stanislaus Kostka, Adams

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 Mass – 9:00 a.m. @ Notre Dame, Adams 11:00 a.m. @ St. Mary of the Assumption, Cheshire



Agawam • St. John the Evangelist Parish – 833 Main St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. 12:00 Midnight

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:00 a.m.



Amherst • Newman Catholic Center – 111 Thatcher Rd.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:30 p.m. 12:00 Midnight Mass

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 10:30 a.m.



Amherst • St. Brigid Parish – 122 North Pleasant St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:30 p.m. Children’s Mass 9:00 p.m. Mass at Night

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. in Spanish



Belchertown • St. Francis of Assisi Parish – 24 Jabish St.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 8:00 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 10:30 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass with Christmas Pageant

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 12:00 Midnight 8:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m.



Brimfield • St. Christopher Parish – 20 Sturbridge Rd.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. @ St. Patrick’s, Monson 6:00 p.m. @ St. Christophers, Brimfield

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:00 a.m. @ St. Patrick’s, Monson 11:00 a.m. @ St. Christophers, Brimfield



Charlemont • St. Christopher Mission – 180 Main Rd. Rt. 2 in Shelburne Falls

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. Christmas Pageant @ St. John the Baptist, Charlemont 6:45 p.m. Christmas Carols @ St. Josephs, Shelburne Falls 7:00 p.m. @ St. Josephs, Shelburne Falls

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 10:30 p.m. @ St. Josephs, Shelburne Falls



Cheshire • St. Mary of the Assumption Parish – 159 Church St.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent @ Notre Dame, Adams

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 8:00 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent @ St. Stanislaus Kostka, Adams 9:45 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent @ St. Mary of the Assumption, Cheshire 4:00 p.m. @ St. Mary of the Assumption, Cheshire 4:00 p.m. @ Notre Dame, Adams Midnight @ St. Stanislaus Kostka, Adams

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 Mass – 9:00 a.m. @ Notre Dame, Adams 11:00 a.m. @ St. Mary of the Assumption, Cheshire

Chicopee • St. Anne Parish – 30 College St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 7:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 4:00 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 12:00 Midnight

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m.



Chicopee • St. Anthony of Padua Parish – 56 St. Anthony St.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 4:00 p.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent in English 5:30 p.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent in Spanish

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 No morning Masses 3:00 p.m. Carols – Villancicos 4:00 p.m. in English & Spanish 12:00 Midnight in Polish

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 10:00 a.m. in English 11:30 a.m. in Polish



Chicopee • St. Rose de Lima Parish – 600 Grattan St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023

12:00 a.m. Midnight Mass

7:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m.

Chicopee • St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Basilica – 570 Front St.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 7:00 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 9:00 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent in Polish 11:00 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 4:00 p.m. in Upper Basilica 10:00 p.m. in Upper Basilica 12:00 Midnight Mass in Polish

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 7:00 a.m. 9:00 a.m. in Polish 11:00 a.m.



Colrain • St. John the Baptist Mission – Church St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. Christmas Pageant @ St. John the Baptist, Charlemont 6:45 p.m. Christmas Carols @ St. Josephs, Shelburne Falls 7:00 p.m. @ St. Josephs, Shelburne Falls

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 10:30 p.m. @ St. Josephs, Shelburne Falls



Conway • St. Mark Mission – Delabarre Ave. in South Deerfield

Saturday, December 23, 2023 4:00 p.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent @ Holy Family, South Deerfield

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 9:00 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent @ St. Mark’s, Conway 10:30 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent @ Holy Family, South Deerfield 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass @ Holy Family, South Deerfield 10:00 p.m. Vigil Mass @ Holy Family, South Deerfield

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:00 a.m. @ St. Mark’s, Conway 10:30 a.m. @ Holy Family, South Deerfield



Dalton • St. Agnes Parish – 489 Main St.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 4:00 p.m. @ St. Agnes Parish, Dalton 5:30 p.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent @ St. Patrick Chapel, Hinsdale

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 8:00 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 10:00 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 4:00 p.m. @ St. Agnes Parish, Dalton 5:30 p.m. @ St. Agnes Parish, Dalton 12:00 Midnight Mass @ St. Agnes Parish, Dalton

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:00 a.m. @ St. Patrick Chapel, Hinsdale 10:00 a.m. @ St. Agnes Parish, Dalton



Easthampton • Our Lady of the Valley Parish – 33 Adams St.

TBD

East Longmeadow • St. Michael Parish – 110 Maple St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. 9:30 p.m. Christmas Hymns with the Adult Choir 10:00 p.m. Midnight Mass

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m.



Feeding Hills • Sacred Heart Parish – 1065 Springfield St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. 5:30 p.m. 10:00 p.m. Solemn Sung Mass at Night

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 10:00 a.m.



Granby • Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish – 256 State St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 12:00 Midnight 10:00 a.m.



Great Barrington • St. Peter Parish – 213 Main St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 10:30 a.m.



Greenfield • Blessed Trinity Parish

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. @ Blessed Sacrament Church, 221 Federal St., Greenfield 9:00 p.m. @ Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main St., Greenfield

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:30 a.m. @ Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main St., Greenfield



Hadley • Most Holy Redeemer Parish – 120 Russell St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m.

Hatfield • Our Lady of Grace Parish – 15 School St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m. Mass at Night

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:00 a.m.



Hampden • St. Mary Parish – 27 Somers Rd.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m.



Haydenville • Our Lady of the Hills – 173 Main St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. 12:00 Midnight Mass

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:00 a.m. Mass at Dawn 10:30 a.m.



Hinsdale • St. Patrick Chapel – 48 Church St. in Dalton

Saturday, December 23, 2023 4:00 p.m. @ St. Agnes Parish, Dalton 5:30 p.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent @ St. Patrick Chapel, Hinsdale

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 8:00 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 10:00 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 4:00 p.m. @ St. Agnes Parish, Dalton 5:30 p.m. @ St. Agnes Parish, Dalton 12:00 Midnight Mass @ St. Agnes Parish, Dalton

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:00 a.m. @ St. Patrick Chapel, Hinsdale 10:00 a.m. @ St. Agnes Parish, Dalton



Holyoke • Blessed Sacrament Parish – 1945 Northampton St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 12:00 Midnight 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.



Holyoke • Our Lady of the Cross Parish – Holy Cross Ave.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. Family Mass with Pageant

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 7:30 a.m. 9:00 a.m. in Polish 10:30 a.m.



Holyoke • St. Jerome Parish – 181 Hampden St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. in English 6:00 p.m. in Spanish

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:00 a.m. in English 10:00 a.m. in English 12:00 p.m. in Spanish



Housatonic • St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish – 1085 Main St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:00 a.m.



Indian Orchard • Immaculate Conception Parish – 25 Parker St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:15 p.m. in English

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 12:00 Midnight Mass in Polish 8:45 a.m. in English & Polish 10:00 a.m. in English & Polish



Lee • St. Mary Mother of the Church – 140 Main St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. @ St. Mary’s Church, Lee 5:30 p.m. @ St. Mary’s Church, Lee

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:00 a.m. @ St. Mary of the Lakes Church, Otis 9:30 a.m. @ St. Joseph’s Church, Stockbridge 11:00 a.m. @ St. Mary’s Church, Lee



Lenox • St. Ann Parish – 134 Main St. & Lenox Dale • St. Vincent de Paul Parish 29 Crystal St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. at St Ann Parish, Lenox 5:30 p.m. at St Vincent de Paul, Lenox Dale 7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Parish, West Stockbridge 10:00 p.m. at St Ann Parish, Lenox

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 10:00 a.m. at St Ann Parish, Lenox



Longmeadow • St. Mary’s Parish – 509 Longmeadow St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 9:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. 12:00 Midnight Mass

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.



Ludlow • Christ the King Parish – 41 Warsaw Ave.

TBD

Ludlow • Our Lady of Fatima Parish – 438 Winsor St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 9:00 a.m. in Portuguese 11:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m. Children’s Mass 12:00 Midnight Mass

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m.



Ludlow • St. Elizabeth Parish – 191 Hubbard St.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 7:30 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 9:15 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 11:00 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 4:00 p.m. in Church 4:00 p.m. in Pastoral Center

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 7:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m, 11:00 a.m. There will be no 4:00 p.m. Mass on Christmas Day



Monson • St. Patrick Parish – 22 Green St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. @ St. Patrick’s, Monson 6:00 p.m. @ St. Christophers, Brimfield

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:00 a.m. @ St. Patrick’s, Monson 11:00 a.m. @ St. Christophers, Brimfield



Monterey • Our Lady of the Hills Mission – 70 Beartown Rd. in Sheffield

TBD

North Adams • St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish – Marshall St.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 8:30 a.m. Fourth Sunday of Advent 10:45 a.m. Fourth Sunday of Advent 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass including Christmas pageant 6:30 p.m. Vigil Mass

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 12:00 Midnight Mass 10:45 a.m.



Northampton • St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – 99 King St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. @ Main Church 4:00 p.m. Mass with Children’s Pageant @ Annunciation Chapel, 87 Beacon Street, Florence 12:00 Midnight Mass @ Main Church

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:00 a.m. @ Main Church 9:30 a.m. @ Annunciation Chapel, 87 Beacon Street, Florence 11:00 a.m. @ Main Church 12:30 p.m. in Spanish @ Annunciation Chapel, 87 Beacon Street, Florence



Northfield • St. Patrick Parish – 82 Main Street

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:00 a.m.



Orange • St. Mary Parish – 19 Congress St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:00 a.m.



Otis • St. Mary of the Lakes Mission

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. @ St. Mary’s Church, Lee 5:30 p.m. @ St. Mary’s Church, Lee

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:00 a.m. @ St. Mary of the Lakes Church, Otis 9:30 a.m. @ St. Joseph’s Church, Stockbridge 11:00 a.m. @ St. Mary’s Church, Lee



Palmer • St. Thomas the Apostle Parish – 1076 Thorndike St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 12:00 Midnight Mass 10:00 a.m.



Pittsfield • Sacred Heart Parish – 196 Elm St.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 8:30 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 10:30 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.



Pittsfield • St. Charles Parish – 89 Briggs Ave.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m.



Pittsfield • St. Joseph Parish – 414 North St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. 12:00 Midnight Mass

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 10:00 a.m.



Pittsfield • St. Mark Parish – 400 West St.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 7:00 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 10:00 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 4:00 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 12:00 Midnight Mass 10:00 a.m.



Russell • Holy Family Parish – 5 Main St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m.



Sheffield • Our Lady of the Valley Parish – 99 Maple Ave.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass 12:00 Midnight

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 10:00 a.m.



Shelburne Falls • St. Joseph Parish – 34 Monroe Ave.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. Christmas Pageant @ St. John the Baptist, Charlemont 6:45 p.m. Christmas Carols @ St. Josephs, Shelburne Falls 7:00 p.m. @ St. Josephs, Shelburne Falls

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 10:30 p.m. @ St. Josephs, Shelburne Falls



South Deerfield • Holy Family Parish – 31 Sugarloaf St.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 4:00 p.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent @ Holy Family, South Deerfield

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 9:00 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent @ St. Mark’s, Conway 10:30 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent @ Holy Family, South Deerfield 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass @ Holy Family, South Deerfield 10:00 p.m. Vigil Mass @ Holy Family, South Deerfield

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:00 a.m. @ St. Mark’s, Conway 10:30 a.m. @ Holy Family, South Deerfield



South Hadley • St. Patrick Parish – Main St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 12:00 Midnight Mass

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 7:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m.



South Hadley • St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish – 9 East Parkview Dr.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m.



Southwick • Our Lady of the Lake Parish – 224 Sheep Pasture Rd.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. Fourth Sunday of Advent 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass, 10:00 p.m. Mass at Night

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 10:00 a.m.



Springfield • All Souls Parish – 449 Plainfield St.

TBD

Springfield • Blessed Sacrament Parish – 40 Waverly St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 8:00 a.m. Bilingual

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:00 a.m. in Spanish 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. in Spanish



Springfield • Holy Cross Parish – 219 Plumtree Rd.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 10:00 a.m.



Springfield • Holy Name Parish – 323 Dickinson St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 8:30 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 10:30 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 12:30 a.m. Spanish Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass 7:00 p.m. Vigil Mass

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. in Spanish



Springfield • Mary Mother of Hope Parish – 840 Page Blvd.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. with Children’s Pageant

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 10:00 a.m. Interpreted Mass for the Deaf



Springfield • Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish – 123 William St.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Fourth Sunday of Advent 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass 12:00 a.m. Midnight Mass

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.



Springfield • Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish – 407 Boston Rd.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 9:15 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 11:45 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent in Spanish 5:00 p.m. 12:00 Midnight Mass bilingual

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:15 a.m. 11:45 a.m. in Spanish



Springfield • Sacred Heart Parish – 387 Chestnut St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m.



Springfield • St. Catherine of Siena Parish – 1023 Parker St.

TBD

Springfield • St. Michael’s Cathedral Parish – 254 State St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. Chalice of Salvation Mass Televised on Christmas morning at 10:00 a.m. on WWLP-22News 12:00 Midnight

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m. 11:45 a.m. in Spanish



Springfield • St. Patrick Parish – 1900 Allen St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m.



Springfield • St. Paul the Apostle Parish – 235 Dwight Rd.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 5:00 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m.



Stockbridge • St. Joseph Mission – 11 Elm St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. @ St. Mary’s Church, Lee 5:30 p.m. @ St. Mary’s Church, Lee

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:00 a.m. @ St. Mary of the Lakes Church, Otis 9:30 a.m. @ St. Joseph’s Church, Stockbridge 11:00 a.m. @ St. Mary’s Church, Lee



Three Rivers • Divine Mercy Parish – 2267 Main St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m. Mass at Night

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:00 a.m.



Turners Falls • Our Lady of Czestochowa – 84 K St.

TBD

Turners Falls • Our Lady of Peace Parish – 80 Seventh St.

TBD

Ware • All Saints Parish – 17 North St.

TBD

Ware • St. Mary Parish – 57 South St.

TBD

West Springfield • St. Thomas the Apostle Parish – 63 Pine St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. in Church & School Gymnasium 5:30 p.m. 12:00 Midnight Mass

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:00 a.m. 9:30 a.m. with Bishop William Byrne, Celebrant 11:00 a.m. 12:15 a.m.



Westfield • Holy Trinity Parish – 333 Elm St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass 11:30 p.m. Carol Concert in Church 12:00 Midnight Mass Bilingual

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 10:30 a.m. Mass in Polish

Westfield • Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish – 127 Holyoke Rd.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 10:00 a.m.



Westfield • St. Mary Parish – 30 Bartlett St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. Vigil Mass in Upper Church 6:00 p.m. Spanish Christmas Mass in Upper Church

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 12:00 Midnight Mass in Upper Church 10:00 a.m. in Upper Church



Westfield • St. Peter and St. Casimir Parish – 24 State St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:30 a.m.



West Stockbridge • St. Patrick Parish – Albany Rd.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 4:00 p.m. at St Ann Parish, Lenox 5:30 p.m. at St Vincent de Paul, Lenox Dale 7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Parish, West Stockbridge 10:00 p.m. at St Ann Parish, Lenox

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 10:00 a.m. at St Ann Parish, Lenox



Wilbraham • St. Cecilia Parish – 42 Main St.

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 3:00 p.m. Children’s Mass 4:30 p.m. 10:00 p.m. with Choir beginning @ 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 9:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m.



Williamstown • Sts. Patrick and Raphael Parish – 63 Southworth St.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 4:30 p.m. Vigil Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent

Christmas Eve – Sunday, December 24, 2023 8:30 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 10:30 a.m. Mass Fourth Sunday of Advent 4:30 p.m. Vigil Mass 9:00 p.m. Vigil Mass

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25, 2023 8:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m.