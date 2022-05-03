BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Settlement agreements have been reached with two nursing homes in Agawam to to resolve allegations of patient neglect, insufficient staff training, and inadequate care for vulnerable residents, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday.

The Medicaid Fraud Division of the Attorney General’s Office recovered nearly $90,000, commitments to compliance programs, and staff training at Heritage Hall North and Heritage Hall West in Agawam.

“Residents of long-term care facilities across Massachusetts and their families deserve to feel confident that every resident will be cared for and protected,” said AG Healey. “We took action against these facilities to ensure that nursing home residents are provided the best possible care, and to secure the safety and training protocols needed to avoid preventable harm.”

Heritage Hall North

The agreements includes $55,175 to resolve the following allegations:

Failure to comply with long-term care regulations requiring facilities to train staff and maintain a program of preventative skin care

Failure to comply with long-term care regulations and provide quality care to residents

Committed the wanton or reckless neglect of a resident during her post-surgery rehabilitation, resulting in medically avoidable pressure injuries

The facility agrees to a three-year compliance program to train staff on preventative skin care, as well as self-audits and certifications of compliance.

Heritage Hall West

The agreements includes $33,725 to resolve the following allegations:

Failure to conduct any Code Blue (patient medical emergency) trainings between May 13, 2016 and July 10, 2019

Failure to adequately conduct mock automated external defibrillator (AED) drills for its nursing staff from September 16, 2016, through July 10, 2019

The facility agrees to a three-year compliance program that staff will receive mock code training annually, as well as self-audits and certifications of compliance.