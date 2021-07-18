Herrell’s in Northampton celebrates National Ice Cream Day

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — For nearly forty years, ice cream lovers have celebrated the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream day.

When Judy Herrell opened Herrell’s ice cream shop in Northampton, she could provide 100 flavors to her customers. That number has now grown to more than 400 flavors and the variety keeps growing. It’s not unusual for customers who suggest flavors that keep growing in popularity.

“A local Rabbi, his name is Justin Davis, and Justin came in one day and said It’s almost Purim, could you make a halva flavor. He gave me five days and I had halva out for Purim” Herrell said.

Out of the public’s eye, ice cream maker, Maisie Maclay meticulously mixes the ingredients for the many diverse flavors that customers devour upstairs. An ice cream maker must depend on her sense of proportion.

“I think the toughest part of my job is probably not losing track between flavors,” Maclay said.

During the entire month of July, National Ice Cream Month, Judy Herrell can express herself with very special

ice cream cake creations, including the ever-popular hedgehog ice cream cake.