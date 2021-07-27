“He’s my best friend,” 4-H teen cares for her steer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There were a lot of hard working young people on the Eastern States Exposition grounds carrying on a time honored tradition, kids working with their animals.

There’s much to admire about these dedicated teenagers raised on a New England farm and committed to raising farm animals from a very early age. 22News learned that 4-H families go back generations.

Watching her sixteen-year-old son groom his heffer, Wendy Somerset from Worcester County proudly told 22News, her son is a sixth generation 4-H’er.

“It’s a way of life. If you’re raised in farming and agriculture, it’s in your blood, you can’t get away from it, You either have it and it gets to you. It’s a way of life.” Wendy Somerset

These teenagers spend years raising their farm animals, some of whom will be auctioned during the run of the Big E in late September.

Haley Ann Lynch of Southwick has a close relationship with the steer she’s raised since he was a calf. “He’s my best friend, he’s my best friend. Humans are not my friends. We do a lot together. I see him in the morning, I see him when I go to bed, we spend the weekends together. He lives at home with me.”

As experienced as these 4-H’ers have become, their parents, the previous generation of 4-H’ers are there to help as they continue a farm tradition that goes back centuries and will continue into the future at The Big E.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today