CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several new rules for high school boys lacrosse will be implemented next year, which focus on the safety of the kids playing.

The biggest safety change coming is if a player’s helmet comes off during a game, the play will be suspended immediately. That player must then leave the field and properly fix their helmet and can return to the field after the next dead ball.

“Risk minimization is always at the forefront of our committee meetings,” said Dr. James Weaver, NFHS director of performing arts and sports, and liaison to the Boys Lacrosse Rules Committee. “This year’s rules committee meeting focused on clarification of safety measures regarding body positioning and protective equipment to make the game easier to officiate and safer for student participants.”

In addition, the helmet chin strap must be worn under the chin of the player and remain attached to the helmet’s attachment points. The helmet should be unable to be removed without detaching the chin strap from the attachment points.

Several other equipment changes coming to the 2024 season will make sure the equipment being used is designed for lacrosse and is worn correctly. For example, protective gloves and arm pads must be designed for use in lacrosse. A new rule will also enforce the measurements of the goalkeeper’s crosse, which should be 40-72 inches in length with a head 10-12 inches wide and a maximum of 16.5 inches long.

Another change this year will clarify the positioning of a player’s body during a faceoff. Once the whistle starts the play, players will not be allowed to initiate a body check against their opponent. A bodycheck against a crouched player will be considered an illegal move.

A penalty rule has been added stating that a player who makes indirect contact to an opponent’s head or neck when the initial contact was to the body will receive a one-minute non-releasable foul. Anyone excessively violating the rule may receive a longer penalty or be ejected from the game.

Across the country, more than 107,000 boys play in high school lacrosse in more than 3,000 schools.