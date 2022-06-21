SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A graduation ceremony will be held at the Springfield Adult Learning Center at Springfield Technical Community College to honor students receiving high school equivalency credentials.

This ceremony will take place on Tuesday at Scibelli Hall (Building 2), 7th Floor.

Celines Rodriguez Rivera and Ellis Jackson are two students who will speak at the ceremony but so will Transition to College student, Dennis Vasquez, and former instructor, Thomas Hegarty.

Celines Rivera, Lauren Parker, Casandra Wilder, Ellis Jackson, Lener Rodriguez, Danielle O’Connor, Olivia McClure, Kayla Velasquez, Jessica Rodriguez, Sahar Katoom, Jerry Elicier, Christina Witherspoon and Wanda “Moya” Santana are all graduating as the high school equivalency Class of 2022.