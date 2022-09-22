SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The High Time Cannabis Cup competition is looking for judges in Massachusetts to sample products and provide feedback.

Judging kits will be made available at 30 marijuana retail locations across Massachusetts beginning on Saturday, September 24th. The kits are available for purchase and include 13 different categories including best indica, sativa, and hybrid flower; gummies, chocolates, drinks, concentrates and more, according to a news release sent to 22News from Scott Wolchek at identity.

There are 2,200 kits available across Massachusetts for $100 – $300, depending on the category, and include a range of 7 – 28 different product samples. The judges have until November 13th to submit their comments and the winners will be announced on November 27th.

Massachusetts Cannabis Cup official rules

The following cannabis locations have kits available that come with a High Times tote bag. View the categories and kits at cannabiscup.com.

NETA:160 Washington St in Brookline NETA: 118 Conz St in Northampton NETA: 162 Grove St in Franklin Bud’s Goods: 64 W Boylston St in Worcester Bud’s Goods: 1540 Bedford St in Abington Bud’s Goods: 330 Pleasant St in Watertown INSA: 462 Highland Ave in Salem INSA: 122 Pleasant St Suite 144 in Easthampton INSA: 122 Pleasant St Suite 144 in Easthampton (Medical) INSA: 1200 W Columbus Ave in Springfield INSA: 506 Cottage St in Springfield (Medical Only) Stem Haverhill: 124 Washington S in Haverhill Northeast Alternatives (NEA): 999 William S Canning Blvd in Fall River Western Front: 121 Webster Ave in Chelsea Western Front: 567 Massachusetts Ave in Cambridge Native Sun Wellness: 1320 South Washington St in Hudson Caroline’s Cannabis: 640 Douglas St in Uxbridge Caroline’s Cannabis: 4 Charlesview Road in Hopedale Nova Farms: 34 Extension St in Attleboro Nova Farms: 1137 Worcester Road in Framingham Nova Farms: 1274 Merrimack Ave in Dracut Harbor House Collective: 80 Eastern Ave in Chelsea Resinate: 1191 Millbury Street in Worcester Resinate: 110 Pleasant Street in Northampton RISE Dracut: 19 School St in Dracut RISE Maynard: 24 Main St in Maynard RISE Chelsea: 200 Beacham St in Chelsea Affinity Boston: 591 Albany St in Boston Rise Amherst: 169 Meadow St in Amherst Affinity West Springfield: 175 Circuit Ave in West Springfield

“High Times is hyped to bring Cannabis Cup back to Massachusetts to give thousands of cannabis consumers the chance to taste, review, and score the best products in the state,” said Mark Kazinec, the High Times Director of Events and Competitions. “We’re excited to grow from 17 participating dispensaries in 2021 to 30 dispensaries this year, and that means, for the first time, kits will be available in many more locations, including new additions in Dracut, Franklin, Hopedale and Amherst, alongside returning cities like Boston, Haverhill, Worcester, and Fall River. Massachusetts is home to unique cannabis brands with discerning taste in products and some of the coolest packaging in the nation. It’s a fun event for judges, but also a sampling dream for competitors because it gives local brands the opportunity to reach thousands of new customers, receive feedback on their products and potentially walk away with a coveted Cannabis Cup award. We expect huge lines at retailers across the state when kits hit shelves on Saturday, September 24.”