The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Springfield, MA-CT using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Court, municipal, and license clerks

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $54,710

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,490

– Employment: 156,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($62,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($60,730)

#49. Correctional officers and jailers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $55,640

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,240

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)

— Salinas, CA ($89,100)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)

#48. Milling and planing machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $56,030

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,920

– Employment: 15,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— South Georgia nonmetropolitan area ($61,690)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($58,630)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($58,100)

#47. Advertising sales agents

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $56,510

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#46. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $56,860

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

#45. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $57,030

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)

#44. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $57,160

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($76,040)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

#43. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $57,240

– #125 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#42. Industrial machinery mechanics

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $57,790

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#41. Real estate sales agents

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $57,890

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#40. Computer numerically controlled tool operators

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $57,930

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,300

– Employment: 149,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($70,030)

— Waco, TX ($63,080)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($57,930)

#39. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $58,750

– #207 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,600

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#38. Security and fire alarm systems installers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $59,090

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,150

– Employment: 68,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eugene, OR ($70,940)

— Salem, OR ($68,640)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($68,520)

#37. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $59,420

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,500

– Employment: 40,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,090)

#36. Opticians, dispensing

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $59,750

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,380

– Employment: 68,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,300)

— New Haven, CT ($69,460)

— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($66,670)

#35. Carpenters

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $60,810

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)

#34. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $61,660

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

#33. Glaziers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $61,760

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– Employment: 52,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($78,840)

— Salem, OR ($78,000)

— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($76,680)

#32. Food service managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $63,560

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#31. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $63,700

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,560

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#30. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $66,160

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)

#29. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $67,450

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#28. Meter readers, utilities

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $67,510

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,160

– Employment: 26,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,530)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($67,510)

#27. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#26. Sheet metal workers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $70,280

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

#25. Jewelers and precious stone and metal workers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $70,330

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,050

– Employment: 18,650

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, MA-CT ($70,330)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($62,120)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($57,460)

#24. Construction and building inspectors

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $72,120

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#23. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $72,410

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

#22. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $72,790

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,500

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#21. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $74,000

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,400

– Employment: 44,560

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,510)

— Nevada nonmetropolitan area ($81,690)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($78,180)

#20. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $74,500

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#19. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $74,680

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

#18. Lodging managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $75,050

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

#17. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $75,520

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

#16. Electricians

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $77,180

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,450

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#15. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $77,680

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

#14. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $77,880

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)

— Decatur, IL ($92,670)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)

#13. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $78,960

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#12. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $79,240

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#11. Insurance sales agents

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $79,770

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#10. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#9. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $81,460

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

#8. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $83,870

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#7. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $86,810

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,140

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#6. Power plant operators

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $89,120

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

#5. Detectives and criminal investigators

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $93,070

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#4. Transportation inspectors

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $93,810

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $94,100

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#2. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $96,530

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $104,670

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

