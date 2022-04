Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Springfield, MA-CT, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Springfield, the annual mean wage is $58,230 or 0.1% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $356,210. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Computer network architects

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $105,550

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#49. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $105,830

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#48. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $106,610

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,050

– Employment: 108,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($176,770)

— Columbia, SC ($155,570)

— Danbury, CT ($151,970)

#47. Education administrators, postsecondary

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $107,120

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

#46. Business teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $107,490

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

#45. Construction managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $108,200

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#44. Conservation scientists

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $108,670

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,230

– Employment: 22,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, MA-CT ($108,670)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($106,200)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($101,900)

#43. Software developers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $108,910

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#42. Medical and health services managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $110,120

– #187 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#41. Physics teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $110,620

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,480

– Employment: 12,460

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,140)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,580)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,450)

#40. Industrial production managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $111,700

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#39. Financial risk specialists

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $112,210

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,610

– Employment: 54,320

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)

#38. Administrative services managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $113,230

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#37. Optometrists

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $114,190

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 38,720

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

#36. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $114,360

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– Employment: 37,600

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)

#35. Electrical engineers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $114,450

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#34. Pharmacists

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $114,970

– #342 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#33. Financial examiners

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $115,140

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

#32. General and operations managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,590

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#31. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $115,660

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

#30. Purchasing managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $116,590

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#29. Nurse practitioners

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $117,030

– #125 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#28. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $117,640

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $198,190

– Employment: 81,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

#27. General internal medicine physicians

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $120,190

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $242,190

– Employment: 58,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($359,200)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)

— Sumter, SC ($334,810)

#26. Public relations managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $120,230

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

#25. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $120,820

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $124,090

– Employment: 11,790

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($180,550)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($180,490)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($172,600)

#24. Fundraising managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $121,400

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,400

– Employment: 23,190

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)

— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)

#23. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $122,170

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,840

– Employment: 10,250

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,120)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,790)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($147,770)

#22. Physician assistants

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $124,400

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– Employment: 132,940

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

— Panama City, FL ($165,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

#21. Sales managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $125,920

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#20. Human resources managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $126,150

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#19. Pediatricians, general

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $129,690

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $198,420

– Employment: 33,620

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)

#18. Training and development managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $129,840

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

#17. Financial managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $130,500

– #176 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#16. Marketing managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $130,640

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#15. Lawyers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $131,830

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#14. Database architects

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $132,710

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

#13. Natural sciences managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $133,830

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#12. Computer and information systems managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $136,930

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 800

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#11. Architectural and engineering managers

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $137,300

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#10. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $142,000

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,590

– Employment: 35,440

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)

#9. Actuaries

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $144,320

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

#8. Nurse anesthetists

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $164,750

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $202,470

– Employment: 43,950

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, IL ($298,890)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

#7. Dentists, general

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $174,670

– #121 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

#6. Psychiatrists

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $206,850

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $249,760

– Employment: 25,520

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)

#5. Family medicine physicians

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $220,740

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

#4. Chief executives

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $251,190

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

#3. Anesthesiologists

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $254,880

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $331,190

– Employment: 31,130

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($367,320)

— Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)

#2. Emergency medicine physicians

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $289,910

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $310,640

– Employment: 36,180

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($368,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($357,650)

— Richmond, VA ($357,130)

#1. Radiologists

Springfield, MA-CT

– Annual mean salary: $356,210

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $301,720

– Employment: 29,530

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($370,570)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($358,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($358,450)

