#18. Liquori’s Pizza

Liquori’s Pizza (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Address: 659 Westfield St, West Springfield, MA 01089-3865
#17. Antonio’s Grinders

Antonio’s Grinders (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Address: 17 Longhill St, Springfield, MA 01108-1493
#16. EB’s Restaurant

EB’s Restaurant (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 385 Walnut Street Ext, Agawam, MA 01001-1523
#15. Frankie & Johnnie’s Pizza

Frankie & Johnnie’s Pizza (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Address: 35 Island Pond Rd, Springfield, MA 01118-1028
#14. Main Street Grille

Main Street Grille (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Address: 369 Main St Xtreme Paintball, Airsoft, & Birthday Parties- FIELD, Agawam, MA 01001
#13. Felix’s Breakfast and Sandwich Shop

Felix’s Breakfast and Sandwich Shop (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: not available
– Address: 67 Liberty St, Springfield, MA 01103-1011
#12. Hanna’s Diner & Deli Shoppe

Hanna’s Diner & Deli Shoppe (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Polish, European
– Address: 186 Main St Indian Orchard Ma, Springfield, MA 01151-1131
#11. Route 66 Diner

Route 66 Diner (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Diner
– Address: 950 Bay St, Springfield, MA 01109-2426
#10. Charlie’s Diner

Charlie’s Diner (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 218 Union St, West Springfield, MA 01089-4103
#9. Richard’s Giant Grinders

Richard’s Giant Grinders (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Deli
– Address: 875 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089-3512
#8. Bamboo House

Bamboo House (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Address: 676 Belmont Ave, Springfield, MA 01108-2403
#7. Vinh Chau Vietnamese RST

Vinh Chau Vietnamese RST (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Address: 409 Dickinson St, Springfield, MA 01108-1885
#6. Eat

Eat (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Diner, American
– Address: 609 Page Blvd, Springfield, MA 01104-3030
#5. Partners Restaurant

Partners Restaurant (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Address: 485 Springfield St, Feeding Hills, MA 01030-2158
#4. Palazzo Cafe

Palazzo Cafe (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Cafe
– Address: 1 Financial Plaza 1350 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103
#3. Taste of Lebanon

Taste of Lebanon (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
– Address: 553 Main St, West Springfield, MA 01089-3923
#2. White Hut

White Hut (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
– Address: 280 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089-4008
#1. Memo’s Restaurant & Catering

Memo’s Restaurant & Catering (Tripadvisor/Stacker)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Address: 1272 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089-3538
