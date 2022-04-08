With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#18. Liquori’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 659 Westfield St, West Springfield, MA 01089-3865

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Antonio’s Grinders

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 17 Longhill St, Springfield, MA 01108-1493

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. EB’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 385 Walnut Street Ext, Agawam, MA 01001-1523

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Frankie & Johnnie’s Pizza

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Address: 35 Island Pond Rd, Springfield, MA 01118-1028

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Main Street Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 369 Main St Xtreme Paintball, Airsoft, & Birthday Parties- FIELD, Agawam, MA 01001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Springfield that don’t require a college degree

#13. Felix’s Breakfast and Sandwich Shop

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: not available

– Address: 67 Liberty St, Springfield, MA 01103-1011

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Hanna’s Diner & Deli Shoppe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Polish, European

– Address: 186 Main St Indian Orchard Ma, Springfield, MA 01151-1131

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Route 66 Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Address: 950 Bay St, Springfield, MA 01109-2426

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Charlie’s Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 218 Union St, West Springfield, MA 01089-4103

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Richard’s Giant Grinders

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Address: 875 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089-3512

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Springfield, Massachusetts in the last week

#8. Bamboo House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 676 Belmont Ave, Springfield, MA 01108-2403

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Vinh Chau Vietnamese RST

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 409 Dickinson St, Springfield, MA 01108-1885

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Eat

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner, American

– Address: 609 Page Blvd, Springfield, MA 01104-3030

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Partners Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 485 Springfield St, Feeding Hills, MA 01030-2158

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Palazzo Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Cafe

– Address: 1 Financial Plaza 1350 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Springfield, Massachusetts

#3. Taste of Lebanon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Address: 553 Main St, West Springfield, MA 01089-3923

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. White Hut

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Address: 280 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089-4008

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Memo’s Restaurant & Catering

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 1272 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089-3538

– Read more on Tripadvisor