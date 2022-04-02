There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#11. Nicky’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 1000 Main St, Agawam, MA 01001-2582

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Milano’s Pizzaria & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 340 Carew St, Chicopee, MA 01020-3358

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Frankie & Johnnie’s Pizza

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 35 Island Pond Rd, Springfield, MA 01118-1028

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Peppo’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 421 Springfield St, Agawam, MA 01001-1513

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Mamma Mia’s Pizza

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: not available

– Address: 60 Park St, West Springfield, MA 01089-3319

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Liquori’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 659 Westfield St, West Springfield, MA 01089-3865

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Antonio’s Grinders

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 17 Longhill St, Springfield, MA 01108-1493

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Art e Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: not available

– Address: 272 Worthington St, Springfield, MA 01103-2302

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Family Pizzeria Europa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 715 Sumner Ave, Springfield, MA 01108-2438

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 820 Hall of Fame Ave, Springfield, MA 01105-2524

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Red Rose Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (816 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1060 Main St, Springfield, MA 01103-2137

– Read more on Tripadvisor