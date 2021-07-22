Hilltown Mobile Market opens for the season

(WWLP) – The Hilltown Mobile Market is beginning its season Thursday offering fresh fruits and vegetables from local farms.

The mobile market will run each week through October 8 visit Blandford, Cummington, Huntington, and Worthington every Thursday and Friday.

Thursdays: Worthington Congregational Church from 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Thursdays: Cummington Kingman Tavern from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Fridays: Blandford Post Office from 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Fridays: Huntington Town Green from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

“What makes the Hilltown Community Farm Share so much fun is that you get to pick what you like to eat from the veggie van” said Seva Water, Coordinator for the Hilltown Mobile Market. “We drive to farms all around the Hilltowns and gather what was just picked fresh from the field. You get to come to the closest market to pick it up.”

Customers can choose five items of fresh produce each week for the prices listed below that include seasonal vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers in the summer and potatoes, corn and winter squash in the fall. Payments accepted are cash, credit, SNAP, HIP, WIC, and Senior Coupons.

Low-Income Share: $60 ($5 per week)

Moderate-Income Share: $120 ($10 per week)

Fair Share: $180 ($15 per week)

Helping Hand Share: $240 ($20 per week)

“We have built a strong network of farmers and food access advocates in an area with limited options to purchase healthy and affordable local food” says Water. “The mobile market has become a popular venue for everyone to enjoy what our neighborhood farms have to offer, regardless of income or other life factors.” During the pandemic, the Hilltown Mobile Market was able to participate in a limited expansion of farm vendors licensed to process HIP – the state’s Healthy Incentives Program, thanks to major advocacy from our representatives and food access organizers. This year, customers using SNAP can be reimbursed $40, $60, or $80 a month depending on household size when they purchase fresh produce from the Hilltown Mobile Market.

The mobile market is supported by customers, grants and donors and is an ongoing collaboration between Healthy Hampshire, Hilltown CDC, and the Hilltown Community Health Center.