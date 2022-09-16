Hilltown Community Development ad currently running on Facebook and Instagram features the Fall Daytrips brochure and the region’s new logo.

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Hilltown Community Development Corporation (HCDC) is inviting visitors to the region with a new business promotion program including the region’s first tourism campaign.

The area is made up of rural communities in Hampden, Franklin, Hampshire and Berkshire counties. The HCDC originally had a printed booklet business directory but has changed tactics by creating an online directory that expands information access via an internet search and through social media.

The organization has also created the Hilltowns Fall 2022 Daytrips brochure that will be distributed in the Pioneer Valley, The Berkshires and at public places and businesses within the Hilltowns.

“We’ve been working on more sustainable and useful ways to promote local business and the region and after conducting a survey where we tested several ideas, we made a bold digital move,” says Hilltown CDC Director Dave Christopolis. “Now that broadband and cell services are available throughout the Hilltowns an easily searchable and updateable directory online just makes sense. Service businesses were especially hard hit during the pandemic and we need to show a broader audience that we are open for business, distinct and amazing to visit.”

There are 55 businesses and attractions listed and includes maps and articles on the history, culture, rural character and business opportunities of the region. The Fall 2022 Daytrips brochure will be available throughout October. New brochures are in development for November, February and April.

Businesses interested in getting involved can use this link for more information. For more information, or to get copies of the Fall Daytrips brochure, contact Advertising Director Joan Griswold at joang@hilltowncdc.org or 413-296-4536×102.