SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 77th Anniversary Remembrance ceremony of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki Bombings took place Saturday morning in Springfield.

The community came together in Court Square to commemorate the deaths of 214,000 Americans that were hit by US atomic bombs in these two cities.

The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki took place on August 6th and August 9th in 1945 during World War 2, the U.S. becoming the only country to ever use nuclear weapons in wartime. According to icanw.org, about 140,000 people in Hiroshima were killed and 74,000 more lives were lost in Nagasaki.

Local community leaders, reflected on this dark time in history as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bishop William Byrne, Diocese of Springfield, Massachusetts said, “One thing that is more powerful than all the nuclear bombs in the world is love and God is love. As long as we continue to build love, share love, give love than we are fighting with the strongest weapons of all.”

Bishop Byrne did a Catholic Teaching on Nuclear Disarmament at the ceremony.

The ceremony also included a dramatic reading of “Original Child Bomb” by Thomas Merton as well as prayers for peace.