SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hispanic Heritage Months starts Thursday and western Massachusetts is home to a large and vibrant Latino community.

This month is all about celebrating the rich history, culture, and contributions of the Hispanic Community. People told 22News that they are looking forward to celebrate together once again.

“Hispanic love sharing their culture not only with each other but with other people,” said Jade Rivera McFarlin from the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee.

“We have a different spice to it, how some people say it. We have our on way of doing things,” said Abdiel Mojica of Holyoke.

Hispanic Heritage Month begins Thursday and runs until October 15th. The holiday celebrates the vast accomplishments and contributions of Hispanic Americans from Spain, Mexico, Caribbean, and central and south America.

“It’s about learning about each other, what makes us who we are and celebrating those differences but then also realizing we are all human and we’re all the same. That’s what really brings us together. So it’s really important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month so we bring everything together,” said Mojica.

Roberto Clemente Day is also celebrated on September 15th. Clemente was one of the most prestigious Major League Baseball right fielders in history hailing from Carolina, Puerto Rico. He was also the first Hispanic American to collect 3000 hits!

This month, there will be a variety of events that celebrate culture including the Springfield Puerto Rican parade this Sunday, September 18th. A month to celebrate culture, community, and compassion.