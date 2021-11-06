History of Daylight Saving Time

(WWLP) – Daylight Saving Time was first introduced during WWI by the federal government to conserve coal.

The Department of Transportation is technically in charge of Daylight Saving Time and they say that it saves energy, prevents traffic accidents, and cuts crime.

Not all of the 50 states in the U.S. participate in it. Arizona and Hawaii being two of them. For the rest of the United States, Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night. At 2 a.m. automatic clocks will change back to 1 a.m. and you will have to change other clocks, like your stove or microwave clock yourself.

Daylight Saving Time also serves as a good seasonal reminder to change batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors as well.

The new sunrise time this Sunday will be at 6:30 a.m. and the new sunset time will be at 4:36 p.m.