CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is a part of the largest local television company in the United States, Nexstar Media Group this year, celebrating its 27th anniversary.

On Friday, 22News will observe Nexstar’s “Founder’s Day of Caring.” Back in 2016, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Perry Sook established the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring.”

Now every year during the third week of June employees in each of Nexstar’s 116 television markets work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local communities.

Two years ago 22News employees went to Chicopee Memorial State Park, John Robinson State Park in Agawam, YMCA Camp Shepard in Westfield, and the Ronald McDonald House in Springfield to work on cleaning up throughout the day.

Last year 22News held a very popular shredding event at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.

On Founder’s Day in 2017, 22News joined forces with Open Pantry Community Services at the Christ Church Cathedral in Springfield where we prepared dinner for nearly 200 people.

Sook said it’s important for Nexstar employees to make a difference.

On Friday, June 16th, 22News employees will be assisting two local community organizations, The Open Pantry Loaves and Fishes Community Kitchen and the Springfield Rescue Mission by making over 1,000 sandwiches for them.

By participating in and covering these volunteer efforts 22News hopes it can inspire people in the community to get out and help others whenever possible.

