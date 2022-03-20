HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade isn’t just to have a good time; it’s also a celebration of Irish culture and heritage in the city of Holyoke, all through of the lens of St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated around the world every year on March 17, marking the anniversary of St. Patrick’s death in the fifth century. Saint Patrick was actually born in Britain in 386.

At the age of 16, he was captured by pirates and brought to Ireland where he was sold as a slave. According to legend, a steady routine of prayer and labor reshaped the rest of his life. He later escaped, but eventually returned to Ireland, was ordained as a Bishop, and is credited with bringing Christianity to the people there.

Another one of the legends surrounding St. Patrick is the way he used the shamrock to teach others about Christianity. He explained how the shamrock has three leaves, but it is still one flower. This parallels the Holy Trinity, where there is God, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, yet still one entity. The shamrock is now the official flower of Ireland and worn to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day.

The first St. Patrick’s celebration actually took place in America, with the first parade on March 17, 1601 in what is now St. Augustine Florida. In 1772, homesick Irish soldiers serving in the English army marched to honor their patron saint in New York City.

That grew to become the oldest civilian parade in the world, with around two-million spectators every year. This year, it’s back, alongside parades and celebrations all over America, including our own Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.