FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Patriot Place has announced that Hobby Lobb is opening its newest location there in 2024.

Hobby Lobby is the largest privately owned arts-and-crafts retailer in the world, according to a news release sent to 22News from Patriot Place. Hobby Lobby will open next to Bed Bath & Beyond in Patriot Place’s South Marketplace in 2024.

“We could not be more thrilled to announce the addition of Hobby Lobby and officially welcome them to Patriot Place,” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. “At Patriot Place, we continually strive to deliver a high-level experience to our guests with a wide variety of unparalleled shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. Hobby Lobby will allow us to continue building on that goal and provide our guests with a one-stop shopping experience for arts-and-crafts, hobbies, home décor, party and event supplies, and everything in between.”

Hobby Lobby mainly has arts and crafts but also has hobbies, picture framing, jewelry making, fabrics, floral and wedding supplies, cards and partyware, baskets, wearable art, home decor, and holiday merchandise.

“We offer a wide and ever-changing variety of craft and home decor products including many exclusive Hobby Lobby brands,” stated Kelly Black, Assistant Vice President of Advertising for Hobby Lobby. “First-time shoppers will be pleasantly surprised at the store size and the exceptional service provided by our trained associates.”

Patriot Place is a 1.3 million-square-foot shopping, dining, and retail destination, and will add Hobby Lobby to its list of offerings that include New England’s first Bass Pro Shops, Showcase Cinema De Lux, leading health care centers, four-star hotels, Helix eSports, the region’s largest egaming center and social hub, the award-winning Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies and more.