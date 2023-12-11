CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Making a holiday donation can be a great way to help those in need, and you can also get a tax benefit.

According to TurboTax experts, keep a receipt or bank record of your donations if you want a tax deduction.

If you donate goods to a qualified tax-exempt thrift store or charity, you can also get a tax deduction. You can also get a deduction for the miles you drive when working for a charity.