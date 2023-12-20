CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Coronavirus hospitalizations have been increasing for more than a month and are expected to continue to rise given holiday travel and gatherings.

The holiday months are prime time for respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, flu, and RSV, and with the new coronavirus variant spreading so quickly, it’s important to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself, and your loved ones.

As we quickly approach the holidays, many people are excited to get together with their loved ones, to partake in some holiday merriment. But before responding yes to any holiday invitations, doctors are pushing for people to get vaccinated, as cases of COVID-19 influenza and the flu trend upward.

Chief of Division of Infectious Disease at Baystate Health Dr. Armando Paez, told 22News, “There are an increasing number of COVID-19 cases and influenza, it’s a small rise but the trend is going up.” Right now the latest COVID-19 variant known as JN.1 is responsible for about 1 in 5 new coronavirus cases. Your best defense against this tripledemic is to get vaccinated or consider bringing back some pandemic practices.

Julie King of West Springfield, and her family are making sure that no one is left out during the holidays, even if they are sick, “Just as long as no one feels sick and everyone feels comfortable coming to get together. If someone doesn’t feel good, they stay home and we do zoom and different kinds of things to still keep them included and keep everyone healthy and together.”

On Friday, the CDC said in a report that the “amount of respiratory illness causing people to seek

health care is elevated or increasing across most areas of the country.” At Baystate Health, about 15% of emergency room visits have to do with acute respiratory symptoms.

Dr. Paez adding, “I want you to enjoy your gatherings with family and friends, just exercise prudence, it’s very important that if you feel sick you excuse yourself from those gatherings and if you need to you should get a mask. And if course get tested if you really feel unwell because you may need treatment.”

Everyone wants the opportunity to spend time with their loved ones during the holidays, so taking the necessary steps now such as getting the latest booster can keep everyone safe this holiday season.