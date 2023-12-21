SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays are full of festive sights, sounds, and tastes, but nothing can spoil good cheer like an emergency trip to the vet.

There’s a lot your pet can dig into during December, holiday lights are beautiful but they can also be hazardous for pets.

Pet parents should cover electrical cords to avoid serious injuries like electrical shock or oral burns. The festive flowers and plants we bring home for the holidays can also dangerous for our furry friends. Plants like poinsettias and azaleas can cause vomiting and choking.

Lee Chambers of Dakin Human Society told 22News that pet parents and overnight guests

should also avoid giving pets food off of their plates, “There are a lot of foods for animals that are not good outright, so if you’re having guest over for a meal, especially if they are staying over for a while, just ask them very nicely, ‘Please don’t feed them people food, they’ve got their own food and treats. We take care of that we’re good.'”

The holidays can be stressful for you, and your pets with extra visitors and bustling activity, so be sure to keep your pet secure in another room so they don’t accidentally wander outdoors. And again, when it comes to décor in your home, make sure things are properly secured to avoid any falling ornaments or Christmas trees.

Also, if you have a live tree, make sure to cover the base to prevent your pets from drinking

contaminated water.