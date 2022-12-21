WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The holiday travel rush is here and with the crowds and the expected bad weather, travel can be hectic.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expecting a high volume of travelers throughout the New England airports, including Bradley International Airport, for the upcoming holiday.

Musician Bill Holloman plays seasonal music for travelers and has been watching the crowds, “Well it’s been kind of like this all day… steady, but not super crowded. But that’s the beauty of this airport, it’s never super crowded.”

The TSA offers suggestions to travelers during this busy holiday season:

Be flexible. Consider booking your flight during a quieter time at the airport, like late at night or early afternoon

Pack smart, keep baggage to a minimum

Arrive early and account for the time to takes to park and walk to the terminal

Be patient

Consider joining TSA precheck for less of a wait time.

Jack Siegenthaler from Atlanta, Georgia has additional advice, “All I got to say is put your head on a swivel. People have big luggage, watch out for them.”

Speaking of big luggage, if you are packing presents make sure they are unwrapped or in bags. That will help keep things moving at the security screening. Also, don’t delay in getting to the airport.

John Costas from Simsbury, Connecticut said, “Get here very early, very early!”

TSA anticipates the busiest travel days to be Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 30th. So far, many people are reporting a stress-free experience.

“It’s actually been very, very, very smooth. Customer service through the airline just incredible. I called late last night, had no wait times. So very awesome service, including at the airport.” said Cindy Mercieri from Avon, Connecticut.

Some major airlines are also offering travel waivers for the incoming bad weather so make sure to check your carrier’s website for details.