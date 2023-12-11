CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday shipping season is in full swing with deadlines for pre-Christmas delivery coming up fast.

Believe it or not, the stress-free and cost-effective deadline to ship holiday gifts, or get those online purchases completed, is coming up this week!

The U.S. Postal Service is facing huge demand this year and recommends any standard-shipping gifts be sent by this Saturday. If you pay for priority mail, you can wait until the 20th. FedEx’s least expensive option is even earlier, with ground shipping due by December 13, that’s Wednesday.

Prefer UPS? Their standard ground shipping is running at a three-day turnaround now, but that’s not guaranteed unless you pay for it. Amazon has a fleet of trucks planes and vans, but if you don’t pay for Prime, their shipping deadline is on Thursday.

If all that sounds like a headache, or you’re packing and shipping bulky items, visit a local packaging business for the service you need.

“We ship UPS, FedEx, DHL, and USPS. We’re an independent shipping center, not a franchise, so we ship all carriers and can get you the best rates for whatever distance it is,” said Alan Cohen, the owner of Agawam Pack and Ship.

To be clear, these local businesses can help you find the best option for shipping, but they can’t expedite beyond the carrier’s deadlines. So, pay attention to those cut-off dates if someone across the country is counting on a gift from you. If you wait too long, the only remaining solution is paying up overnight.