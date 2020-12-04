Holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is just three weeks away. Many people will be sending their loved ones gifts in the mail this year due to COVID-19.

There are some important dates coming up that you should be aware of so your gifts make it on time for Christmas morning.

USPS Shipping Dates

Retail Ground Service: December 15th

First-Class Mail Service: December 18th

Priority Mail Service: December 19th

Priority Mail Express Service: December 23rd

FedEx Shipping Dates

Ground: December 15th

Express Saver: December 21st

2Day: December 22nd

Overnight: December 23rd

UPS Shipping Dates

Ground: December 15th

3-Day Select: December 21st

2-Day Air: December 22nd

Next-Day Air: December 23rd

Remember – the longer you wait, the more expensive it gets.