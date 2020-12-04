Holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is just three weeks away. Many people will be sending their loved ones gifts in the mail this year due to COVID-19.
There are some important dates coming up that you should be aware of so your gifts make it on time for Christmas morning.
USPS Shipping Dates
- Retail Ground Service: December 15th
- First-Class Mail Service: December 18th
- Priority Mail Service: December 19th
- Priority Mail Express Service: December 23rd
FedEx Shipping Dates
- Ground: December 15th
- Express Saver: December 21st
- 2Day: December 22nd
- Overnight: December 23rd
UPS Shipping Dates
- Ground: December 15th
- 3-Day Select: December 21st
- 2-Day Air: December 22nd
- Next-Day Air: December 23rd
Remember – the longer you wait, the more expensive it gets.