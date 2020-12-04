Holiday shipping deadlines fast approaching

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: NBC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is just three weeks away. Many people will be sending their loved ones gifts in the mail this year due to COVID-19.

There are some important dates coming up that you should be aware of so your gifts make it on time for Christmas morning.

USPS Shipping Dates

  • Retail Ground Service: December 15th
  • First-Class Mail Service: December 18th
  • Priority Mail Service: December 19th
  • Priority Mail Express Service: December 23rd

FedEx Shipping Dates

  • Ground: December 15th
  • Express Saver: December 21st
  • 2Day: December 22nd
  • Overnight: December 23rd

UPS Shipping Dates

  • Ground: December 15th
  • 3-Day Select: December 21st
  • 2-Day Air: December 22nd
  • Next-Day Air: December 23rd

Remember – the longer you wait, the more expensive it gets.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today

WWLP Contests & Sweepstakes

Contests & Sweepstakes