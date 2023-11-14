ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – With the holiday season almost here, some shoppers have already started their holiday shopping.

Inflation is slowing and that could end interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The central bank has been trying to tame decades-high price increases without tipping the economy into a recession.

A report released by the labor department today says most prices were unchanged from September to October. That includes gas, housing, and cars.

22News spoke with an Enfield resident if they plan to take advantage of the upcoming holiday deals.

Yeah I do shop online, sometimes on Cyber Monday. I try to go out and do a little bit here and there. Not wait until the end, and sometimes Black Friday and sometimes before or after it Susan Goss, Enfield Resident

2 in 5 Americans say inflation will change their holiday shopping habits this year.