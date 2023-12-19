SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With all this recent rain, it’s not a winter wonderland of snow outside, but it’s still very festive at Bright Nights in Forest Park.

The light display is in its fourth week. Thousands of families have been visiting springfield’s largest park to get a glimpse at the holiday lights. Although there hasn’t been any snow to coat the ground, visiting this display has made the holiday season just as magical for many.

“It’s a little depressing there’s no snow, but this makes up for it coming here, definitely getting us into the spirit,” said Joe Carlone of Woodstock, Connecticut.

“They’re lights everywhere, and the kids love the lights so it kind of puts you in a good mood,” added Kelsey Mcguire of Enfield, Connecticut.

According to the Weather Channel, snow cover is now the lowest on record for mid-December over North America in at least the last 20 years.

Bright Nights is open through New years Day.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.