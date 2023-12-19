WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Christmas is just days away and many are taking this time to get their holiday destination.

All was calm still at Bradley Tuesday night, ahead of the big rush of flyers, 22News spoke with travel experts about what you need to know before heading out the door.

Lynn and Dan O’Connell are among the many families eager to gather with their loved ones for the holidays, and this year they made sure their son booked a flight before the big holiday travel rush. Lynn O’Connell told 22News, “He wanted to come home last year. He flew a different airline. The three flight in a row canceled on him. So we didn’t get to him at all! And we are really happy this year to see him.”

With the Christmas countdown clock ticking, Bradley International Airport, already showing some signs of what’s to come during the peak of holiday travel. Air travel is expected to be the busiest its ever been during this holiday travel period, with 7.5 million air travelers.

Because of that influx of flyers, AAA experts say give yourself additional 3 hours to get through the airport, and if you’re parking there, plan ahead.

Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast adding, “Is you parking space already booked and paid for? If you haven’t taken care of that, do that now. So that way you don’t find yourself stuck driving to their airport and realizing that the lot is full or the garage is full.” AAA also recommends downloading your airliner’s mobile app to stay up to date on any delays or cancellations, and always pack any important medications and an extra set of clothes in your carry on bag in the event you are separated from your luggage.

Also, if you are driving to your destination, Saturday December 23rd and Thursday December 28th are expected to the the busiest days on the road.