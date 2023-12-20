CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The countdown to Christmas has begun, and holiday travel this year is expected one of the busiest in history.

Holiday travel is ramping up. Between December 23rd and January 1st, nearly 104 million people are projected to fuel up and hit the roads to get to their holiday destination.

Kristen Hogan of West Springfield, told 22News, “We are going to travel to the Eastern part of the state to be with my in-laws for the weekend, and then we will be back on Christmas Eve. We try to leave bright and early in the morning to see if we can get out before traffic, and usually we just plan to be out on the roads for a while.”

According to AAA, gas prices are down compared to this time last year, and here in Springfield, gas prices are as low as $2.94, which is good news for drivers fueling up before their holiday travel.

Saturday, December 23rd, and Thursday, December 28th, will be the busiest days on the road. Saturday, December 30th, will also see an increase in traffic compared to a normal Saturday, as people return from their holiday destinations and others depart for their New Year’s celebrations. The best times to hit the road, in general, are before noon, or after 7 p.m.

“The earlier you leave, the more time you give yourself to travel,” says Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast. “The less impulse you have to speed to try to make up lost time. So leave early, drive slower and stick to the speed limit.” AAA experts are also strongly urging holiday travelers to drive sober, and avoid distracted driving.

Minimal traffic impact is expected for Christmas Eve and day, as well as New Year’s Eve and day.