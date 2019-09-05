Holly Low, former 22News sales manager, has died

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News lost a former colleague and a good friend this week.

Ethelbert Holland Low died Tuesday. We all knew him as “Holly.”

He started his career as a Page at NBC in New York, which eventually led to becoming the National Sales Manager here at WWLP in 1968. Holly held the position for decades.

He was an avid fly fisherman and a professional magician.

Holly lived in Longmeadow with Marilyn, his wife of 55 years.

A memorial service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Christ Church Cathedral in Springfield.

Holly Low was 89 years old.

Obituary: Ethelbert Holland Low