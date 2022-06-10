BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state featured a playing card on social media with the unsolved case of a Grafton victim.

Holly Piirainen was vacationing with her family in Sturbridge, when she disappeared after taking a walk on August 5, 1993. The body of 10-year-old Holly was found by hunters in a wooded area off Five Bridge Road Brimfield on October 23, 1993.

If you have any information on this case, contact your local police department, the State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5993, or you can text the word Solve to 274637 from your cell phone.

Hampden DA

The Massachusetts State Police Department and the Massachusetts Department of Correction and District Attorney’s Offices collaborated together to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope to be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.