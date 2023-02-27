CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Bishop William Byrne announced that Holy Name Of Jesus Parish in Chicopee is closing its doors.

In a letter from Bishop William Byrne, Mass attendance at Holy Name has been down significantly while operating expenses have increased due to the coronavirus outbreak. The parish has been unable to meet all of its financial obligations with its current income.

Holy Name of Jesus Parish will be closed on June 30th, the two cemeteries currently affiliated with Holy Name Parish, Calvary and St. Patrick cemeteries will be placed under the auspices of the Diocesan Cemeteries office on July 1st. Records, administration and upkeep for both cemeteries will be managed through the Notre Dame Cemetery located at 63 Lyman Street in South Hadley.

Bishop William D. Byrne Bishop of Springfield stated in the letter, “Please know I share in your sadness, especially for those of you who have remained so very faithful to this parish over the years. Although the active life of this parish will come to an end, its great legacy will live on in our faith community. I know that all the nearby Catholic parishes will be prepared to welcome you. Please know that you will be in my prayers.”