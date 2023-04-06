SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Holy Thursday and religious leaders are honoring the occasion.

Holy Thursday is the night before Jesus suffers on the cross. Bishop William Byrne with the Springfield Diocese told 22News that the three days up until Easter weekend are the holiest days for Christians.

Byrne explained how this holy day ties into the crucifixion of Jesus, “it’s the night where he has his last supper with his apostles. It’s the Passover meal when he celebrates with them and in that time he washes their feet showing them what true leadership is going to be and the sacrifice he is going to make.”

It’s part of a multi-day period that includes Good Friday and Easter Sunday, marking the journey through the crucifixion to the resurrection.