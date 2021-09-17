Holyoke announces new School Building Committee

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke has appointed a proposed School Building Committee after the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s (MSBA) acceptance of Holyoke’s Statement of Interest for a building project.

The Massachusetts School Building Authority invited the city to submit a proposal for a single new middle school to replace the Peck Middle School. In order to be approved for the building funding, Holyoke must meet several requirements during the eligibility period, including the creation of the School Building Committee. The eligibility period began on August 2 and runs for 270 days.

In a news conference on August 9, Receiver-Superintendent Anthony Soto and acting Mayor Terence Murphy had asked city residents to consider volunteering to be on a committee to help with the planning of a new middle school. Holyoke hasn’t seen the construction of a new school building since the 1980s.

The first School Building Committee meeting will be on Thursday, September 23 at 6pm at Holyoke High School North.