HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke announced that the city will reopen public buildings soon, and you’ll need to wear a mask to go inside, according to the mayor’s office.

They are requesting masks since they cannot verify people’s vaccination status. On Tuesday, June 1, City Hall will open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Council on Aging & Senior Center will have all services available by June 7.

People can step foot in the city’s public library starting on June 15.