Holyoke business donating ice cream sales to family affected by fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke business is helping support the family that lost everything in a house fire on Fairfield Avenue Saturday.

All day Tuesday, 100 percent of ice cream sales at Nick’s Nest will be donated to the Langevin family. Nick’s Nest is also serving as a drop-off location for other donations such as clothing and baby supplies.

The fire left six members of the family, including an infant, without a home. Thankfully, everyone was able to make it out safely.

Nick’s Nest owner Jennifer Chateauneuf told 22News they decided to help out after seeing multiple people who wanted to donate to the family on social media. Over the last two days, Nick’s Nest has seen a great showing of support.

“That’s what we’re all about,” Chateauneuf said. “We’re a small ma’ and pa’ place. We wouldn’t be anything without the community, so anytime we can give back we try to.”

At lunchtime Tuesday, people were already stopping in to get ice cream for a good cause.

“It feels really good because it makes you know that there are good people in the world and it makes people come together as a community,” Lexi Bogalhas said.

According to Nick’s Nest, $1,176 was raised for the Langevins on Monday. Although Tuesday is the last day that ice cream proceeds will benefit the family, Nick’s Nest will continue to collect donations during their regular business hours.

