HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One Holyoke Community Development Corporation hosted its 2nd career fair Tuesday evening to help parents find jobs in the area.

More than 10 companies were in attendance at the Marcella R. Kelly Elementary School. Organizers say the event presented new opportunities to parents during these tough economic times.

They also say it helps parents who need to increase their income to keep up with the cost of living.

The organizations on hand included PeoplesBank, the Holyoke Fire Department, and Girls Inc. of the Valley.

Nayroby Rosa, Director of Community Engagement and Resident Services for OneHolyoke CDC told 22News, “It’s important for us to make sure that parents are able to sustain their livelihood and they can be able to provide for their kid and so I think its important for us to fill some of the jobs with local community residents that live in the community they’ll be serving.”

Students also had the chance to meet with companies earlier in the day to see what their future careers might be.