HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke playground served as a replacement for the Holyoke Children’s Museum around noon when the museum was temporarily closed.

Larry Desreuisseau and his family had come all the way from Monson to enjoy the museum. They found the playground at Heritage State Park to be a nice getaway Monday afternoon.

“Our grandson might even like this better than the museum. He likes to climb on things. It’s a very important surprise. We went to the door, it was locked, They just closed for an hour to clean. But we turned around and saw this park. Our grandson, he’s climbing on everything, loving it.”

Other families impacted by the museum’s one-hour shutdown also made the most of their wait enjoying the amenities at the playground near the canal.

The Children’s Museum is open this week during spring vacation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.