HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Holyoke City Council are requesting an increase of police on foot in the area of High, Maple, and Main Streets after a deadly shooting.

Just about an hour after Holyoke Police announced the ShotSpotter system had seen an alarming number of activations on Wednesday, a bold, mid-day shoot occurred on Maple and Seargent Streets ending in the death of an infant after a pregnant woman, an innocent bystander riding a public bus, was caught in the crossfire.

According to Israel Rivera, Holyoke City Councilor at large and chair of the city’s public safety committee, people are afraid and criminals feel emboldened. He adds the first step right now is to push for more foot patrol on High, Maple, and Main Streets which Rivera and other councilors requested in a letter sent Thursday to the mayor and chief of police.

The non-profit Pa’lante Transformative Justice works with city youth, gun violence is one of the concerns they hear about. Youth Leadership Coordinator Christopher Lora said systems that fuel violence, like poverty and racism, have got to change.

Some of the people 22News spoke to in Holyoke said in light of Wednesday’s events, they are going to think twice before taking public transportation, “Taking the bus to get to Walmart and dying. Taking the bus to take your kids to a doctor’s appointment and getting shot. It’s not fair, it’s not safe and it needs to change,” said Annie Vaudrin.

Both Rivera and the police are asking for more vigilant citizens as well, encouraging people to call and report gun violence and other crimes.