HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The festival of lights ceremonies continued in Holyoke, where the community lit the Menorah at City Hall.

Congregation Sons of Zion hosted the 8th annual Hanukkah observance, which included traditional songs. There were also dreidels and gelt given to the children. The event served as a reminder of the importance of unity and spreading light in the face of adversity.

“This comes in a moment today where we are concerned about an increase in antisemitism both in the United States and around the world, said Nora Gorenstein,” CEO of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts. “We want to shine our light proudly and have our friends and neighbors join us in supporting all of us in the right to practice religion freely.”

The lighting of the Menorah will take place each night at Holyoke City Hall.

