HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) is closed Monday after a suspected malware attack over the weekend.

According to HCC’s spokesperson Chris Yurko, staff from the IT department is working to clear the network while students are on Spring Break this week.

“HCC is responding to a suspected malware attack, and the college’s IT specialists are now working to clear our network. We have closed the college for the day (Monday, March 14) to ensure they have full and unimpeded access to all our computer systems and to protect students, faculty and staff from potential problems. We expect our systems to be fully restored shortly and for HCC to return to normal operations. The good news is that HCC is on spring break this week so the disruption to students should be minimal. Classes are expected to resume as scheduled on Monday, March 21.” Chris Yurko, Media Relations Manager at Holyoke Community College

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), malware includes viruses, spyware, ransomware, and other unwanted software that gets secretly installed onto your device. Criminals can access information on devices to steal sensitive information, including demanding payment to unscramble data encrypted by ransomware.

The following information from the FTC includes how to recognize and avoid malware.

How To Know if You Have Malware

Look for unusual behavior from your phone, tablet, or computer. Your device might have been infected with malware if it

suddenly slows down, crashes, or displays repeated error messages

won’t shut down or restart

won’t let you remove software

serves up lots of pop-ups, inappropriate ads, or ads that interfere with page content

shows ads in places you typically wouldn’t see them, like government websites

shows new and unexpected toolbars or icons in your browser or on your desktop

uses a new default search engine, or displays new tabs or websites you didn’t open

keeps changing your computer’s internet home page

sends emails you didn’t write

runs out of battery life more quickly than it should

How Malware Gets on Your Device

Criminals work to get malware on your devices so they can steal personal information, like your usernames and passwords, bank account numbers, or Social Security number. They use this information to commit identity theft. If you think someone may have stolen your information or identity, visit IdentityTheft.gov.

Malware can get onto your device when you open or download attachments or files, or visit a scammy website.

How To Avoid Malware

Scammers try to trick people into clicking on links that will download viruses, spyware, and other unwanted software — often by bundling it with free downloads. Here are ways to avoid malware: · Install and update security software, and use a firewall. Set your security software, internet browser, and operating system to update automatically. · Don’t weaken your browser’s security settings. You can minimize “drive-by” or bundled downloads if you keep your browser’s default security settings.