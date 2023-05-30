HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Discussions continue by Holyoke city officials on the latest efforts to combat substance abuse within the city.

The city of Holyoke plans to use recently approved $100,000 from Cannabis Impact Fees to support substance abuse prevention programs.

22News spoke with city officials who told us the pandemic increased underage drug and alcohol abuse dramatically and the need for these resources is greater than ever.

This is funding for programs based in Holyoke, so whether its addressing the homelessness issue, the substance abuse issue, which are obviously intertwined we are really seeing where we can make a little bit of a difference. Aaron Vega, Office of Planning and Economic Development

The Review Committee, along with the Board of Health will evaluate submitted organizations and award funding to projects deemed most impactful in the next coming weeks.