Holyoke Country Club fined over $15K for violations

(Photo courtesy MassDEP)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Country Club has been fined $15,425 from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection for violating air pollution control, hazardous waste and underground storage tank regulations. 

According to a news release sent to 22News, after multiple inspections were performed, it was clear the Country Club failed to meet the requirements below:

  1. Install the required vapor recovery system on an underground gasoline storage tank in violation of air quality regulations 
  2. Comply with hazardous waste management requirements
  3. Maintain its underground storage tank system components
  4. Perform Third Party inspections
  5. Maintain records and logs in violation of underground storage tank regulations

“Facility operators must understand and recognize the importance of operating in compliance with the Massachusetts environmental laws and regulations to protect public health and safety and to avoid assessment of penalties. This is especially true when they have been subjected to previous enforcement actions and have failed to comply with or respond to those enforcement actions.”

Michael Gorski, Director of MassDEP’s Western Regional Office in Springfield

In addition to the fine, MassDEP issued a Delivery Prohibition Order prohibiting delivery of regulated substances (gasoline) to the underground storage tank until ESHCC demonstrates compliance with the regulations.

