Holyoke craft fundraiser, featuring local pieces

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WWLP)- People had the chance to jump start their holiday shopping Saturday, at Holyoke’s Creative Arts fundraiser.

Shoppers came from all over to purchase the holiday season creations at the Jericho Center community room in Holyoke. Kristina Johnson of Springfield got her first chance to offer her holiday originals to the public.

“I’ve dabbled in just about everything, and sometimes I’ve put stuff aside for family members.

They’re just so excited when they get it,” Johnson said.

Dozens of vendors offered everything from pillows to furniture. The craft fair runs through 7 p.m. Saturday night.