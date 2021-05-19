Holyoke Farmer’s Market to open for the season

HOLYOKE (WWLP)– The Holyoke Farmer’s Market will open for the season on Saturday, May 22 from 11am-3pm.

A large variety of vegetables, fruits, cheeses and meats will be available from multiple vendors. This year the market is welcoming various non-food vendors such as Terra Pots who sells plants, Bath Thyme Soap Shop, Blu Angel Flame selling candles, and NA Brews, a producer of non-alcoholic beverages. Several food trucks will also be on hand.

The Market accepts SNAP/EBT as well as HIP, a statewide program which offers SNAP participants an automatic rebate when they purchase fruits and vegetables from participating Massachusetts farms. If a customer has an EBT card, they automatically have $40 in free farmers’ market money towards fruits and vegetables.

The Holyoke Farmers’ Market is a collaborative market between the Holyoke Chamber of Commerce and the Holyoke Food and Equity Collective. It will be open every Saturday and conclude on the 16th of October. Entrance to the market can be found at the intersection of Appleton and Race Streets.