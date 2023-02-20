HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke has been selected as a feature in a documentary series hosted by Dennis Quaid.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Holyoke mayoral aide, Stephen Fay, a video portrait of the city was released on an episode of “Viewpoint,” an educational documentary series hosted by Dennis Quaid on public television stations.

The video was released on Holyoke’s 150th anniversary on February 9th with a screening at the Divine Theater. It features the manufacturing sector as well as its tourist amenities.

Interviews and places featured were done with the following:

Hazen Paper Company

United Paper Box Company

PeoplesBank

Springdale Dinner/Cajun ladies

Former Mayor Terry Murphy

Current Mayor Joshua A. Garcia

Holyoke Children’s Museum

Volleyball Hall of Fame

Holyoke Mall at Ingleside

Learn about the history of Paper City as well as its ethnic and cultural diversity.