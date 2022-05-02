HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The fire department is warning residents of a recall due to overheating lithium ion batteries that have caused fires in Holyoke.

Brookstone recalled approximately 164,000 units of the Big Blue Party wireless indoor/outdoor speaker due to the lithium ion batteries that can overheat and catch fire. They were sold from December 2013 through August 2018 for about $200.

Recalled Big Blue Party wireless indoor/outdoor speaker (CPSC)

Lithium Batteries (AA, C, 9 volt and button; mainly used in computers and cameras) is reactive with water, and has caused serious fires. They should not be disposed of in the trash. Many Home Depot locations, Lowes, and Staples accepts old batteries, to find a location near you visit call2recycle.org.

The National Fire Protection Agency says in rare cases, these batteries can cause a fire or explosion. These types of explosions have happened with e-cigarettes, hover boards and the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

The NFPA reports that the following signs may indicate a problem with your batteries:

Odor

Too much heat

Leaking

Change in color

According to the NFPA, risks for fires and explosions can be reduced by following these tips: